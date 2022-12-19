  • Monday, 19th December, 2022

Fayose, Olujimi Missing as Ekiti PDP Campaign Orgainisation  Releases List

 Chuks Okocha in Abuja

 The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation yesterday released names of the members of  the Ekiti State Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The PDP governorship candidate in the just concluded election that was held in the state, Bisi Kolawole, was named the Chairman of the council and Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe was named as the vice chairman.

But  the former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose and the Senator representing Ekiti South Constituency, Biodun Olujimi, were not included in the list.

According to  a press statement signed  by the Director-General, PCO, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, “The Peoples Democratic Party after wide and extensive consultation has approved the composition of the Presidential Campaign Council for Ekiti State pursuant to NEC approved guidelines.”

Tambuwal said the campaign council was composed to see to the emergence of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming general elections.

