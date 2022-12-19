Cricket: Tigers Win CCA Olam Agri T20 Blast 2022

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

CCA Tigers yesterday defeated Millennium Indians with 4 wickets to win the CCA Olam Agri T20 Blast 2022 cricket tournament.

The side led by Saad Tariq Butt, won the thrilling encounter held at MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja with 122 runs, chasing the 121 runs scored in the opening inning by Millennium Indians.

They got the winning prize of N500,000 courtesy of Olam Agri as the major sponsor. Millennium Challengers edged CCA Panthers in the third-place match played earlier in the day.

Speaking afterwards, Butt attributed their win to unity, faith and supremacy. He said as a team they stick together throughout the tournament.

“It got tricky but, in the end, we should have won it a little bit much easier and in a better manner than this, but that is cricket and that is why we love the sport. It is just a matter of one goal and one heart,” Butt said.

He applauded the Millennium Indians for reaching the final and for playing with so much gut and enthusiasm as well as giving his side a good fight.

The outgoing President Cricket Club of Abuja, Reji George, who quit the stage after a four-year term, said the high point of his tenure as the president was building the game on a very foundation ground and keeping it alive by doing a high significant number of competitions.

He thanked the Sports Ministry for collaborating in the development of the game and for making the cricket ground available for the club.

His successor, Oludare Aiyemola, who is also the member representing North Central Zone on the board of Nigeria Cricket Federation, said the focus of the association would be getting the youths back into the game and by organising lots of competitions particularly in the schools.

Other sponsors of the annual tournament were Prime Property, Cilantro, Fiullmark and Aspira.