Buhari Back in Abuja After Eight-day US Trip

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the nation’s capital, Abuja, after an eight-day official visit to Washington DC, the United States of America (USA), where he participated in the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit.



The President was received at the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, yesterday morning by governors of Kwara and Bauchi states – AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Bala Mohammed, respectively; and the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Tijani Aliyu.

Also on hand at the airport to receive the president were the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi; and other senior security officials.



Buhari who departed for the US event from his country home in Daura, Katsina State, last Sunday, was invited to join other African leaders for the Summit by his American counterpart, President Joe Biden.



While in Washington DC, he participated in a number of high-level meetings and conversations around the US-Africa relations and spoke on critical issues affecting the continent, including security, climate change, transnational organised crimes and more.



He also took time off the main events of the visit to engage in sideline meetings, during which some high-level agreements were reached with America-based businesses, and wrapped up the visit with a town hall meeting with the Nigerian community in the US.