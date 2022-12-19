  • Monday, 19th December, 2022

Breaking: Court Sentences Okupe to 2 Years Imprisonment With Option of N13m Fine

Breaking | 6 mins ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Ijeoma Ojuwku of the Federal High Court Abuja, has sentenced, Dr Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan to two years imprisonment for accepting cash transaction above the N5 million approved by the Money Laundering Act.

The court however, gave an option of N500,000 fine which should be paid before 4.30pm of Monday.

The said counts which are 26 in total include counts 34 to 59.

The judge handed down the sentence after witnesses including former Anambra Governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Mohammed Idi-Farouk, Okupe’s wife and son testified to his good character.

Justice Ojuwku earlier found him not guilty on counts 1 to 33 which borders on money laundering, criminal breach of trust and corruption. 

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.