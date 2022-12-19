APC Campaign Train Berths in Kwami East, Canvasses Support for Gov Yahaya 

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the campaign train of the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, was at the savannah plains of Kwami East to canvass for support from voters in the area.

Kwami East comprises Doho, Malam Sidi, Kwami, Malleri, Jurara and Daban Fulani Wards.

The governor’s campaign train at the weekend visited APC supporters and defectors from the PDP in the ability of the APC in state to deliver a resounding victory for all party candidates.

Addressing APC supporters in the six wards visited, Yahaya said he has substantially delivered on campaign promises made to the people while seeking their mandate in 2019.

The governor noted that the Kwami Local

Government Area fell into the fold of his administration’s efforts to deliver on projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

He, therefore, called on the people of Kwami East to vote for all aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election in the interest of continuity in the provision of the dividends of democracy.

The governor was equally at the palace of the Senior District Head of Kwami where he met with district and ward heads. Elder statesman and Sarkin Bai of Gombe presided over the session.

He praised the governor for his cosmopolitan approach to issues regarding the social, economic and infrastructural development of the state.

Yahaya had earlier intimated the traditional leadership in Kwami District and party faithful that his administration is more than ever poised to continue to churn out policies, programmes and projects that will better the lots of the people. He said despite some challenges, his administration was able to execute numerous projects in Kwami LGA and other parts of the state, to include construction of roads, hospitals, schools among others.

The Senator representing Gombe North senatorial district, Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali, while speaking at the rally, explained that Yahaya has done marvelously in advancing the cause of the people of the state through execution of quality projects that encourage human capital development.