Youths urged to adopt a reading culture towards a successful career path

Ayo Ajayi from Abuja

Stakeholders have urged Nigerian youth to establish a reading culture that will prepare them for a successful career.

They made the call recently in Abuja, during the Youth Mentorship Program (YMP), which was initiated by the late Major-General Sam Momah, Minister of Science and Technology (1995–1999).

Speaking to Thisday, one of the late General’s sons, Dr Nkem Momah said that the purpose of the event is to develop reading culture among the youths and tailored them towards choosing a productive career.

He said, “ The program is tilted toward an informed career direction among our youth, it will be quarterly goals and the idea is to have as many students that do well in school, so this genius can enjoy this opportunity and make an impact”.

Some of the invited guests present at the event encouraged the students to understand that there are many opportunities, different types of jobs and careers in a wide variety of industries and there are other career paths that are just emerging.

Saying, “ The most important thing for them is to know what they are capable of doing or things that they are more excelling in doing and such that a career should provide a solution to problems in the society and not choosing a career because others are doing fine in the fields or such careers provide financial succor at the moment.”

In addition, one of the career mentor at the event who double as a medical doctor and police officer, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Muhammadu Buhari Police Hospital, Abuja, Dr.Chinonyerem Lawrence Welle ,an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), said, ” I was influenced by my late father to join the Nigerian police force. Apart from the fact that he’s my father, I looked up to him as a role model, and I admired what I saw.

“ And so looking at the fact that he works in the police force also attracted me and, you know, being in the police environment probably made it a lot easier for me to be influenced by wanting to join the police force. At the same time,Well, it’s very fulfilling because growing up I always wanted to be a medical doctor, I also wanted to be a police officer. And when I realized that I could work as a police officer and a medical doctor, I gave it a shot”.

In a bit, she quickly digress and talk about reason many of our youth are not choosing police as a career Dr.Chinonyerem (ACP) added, “ Well, the truth is that for the Nigerian police force, it’s just a stereotype that has been adopted by Nigerians, in my opinion that people feel the police force is meant for people that don’t have anything to offer.

“But, I can boldly tell you that you have pilots in the police force, you have engineers, you have architects, you have lawyers, you have intellectual, and it’s important police officers come out and change the mindsets of Nigerians because the average Nigerian does not think they should even respect let alone value police officer.

“ So these are all things that you know, I’m passionate about changing, because I have civilians that come to the police hospitals where I work, and you know, they see and then they’re like, Oh, you mean everybody working here as a police officer? Well, I guess the nurses, the police officer, the pharmacists, the people at the record section and they’re all police officers. I said even the police station that you think is rundown, very soon, under the administration of this Inspector General of Police, all these things will be transformed. it may take some time for it to come to pass”.

It was a very informed and interactive section both for the attendees and the organizer of the event. The students were well educated and looking forward to the next event. Infact, one student , Susanna Igwe, said,” today’s event has helped me to shape my career and also pick my career paths and how I can choose a career that can be of help to my immediate environment and country at large”