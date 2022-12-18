Latest Headlines
Waje Makes History with Her Albums
Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ebele Iruobe, popularly known as Waje has recorded an impressive feat in her career this year by releasing three albums. A feat that industry experts said has never been recorded.
She started her historic feat on July 22, when she released the 10-track album ‘Waje 2.0’ which featured Falz, Masterkraft, and Tiwa Savage. It was followed by ‘Unbroken’, a thanksgiving album she released on September 1, to mark her birthday and celebrate God’s love and grace for almost 20 years of unwavering performances as a professional in the music industry.
“The third album is set to be released on December 30, 2022, titled ‘The Misfit’ and this will complete the record. I am so proud of the body of work and the amazing collaborations with major artists from Nigeria, Ivory Coast and France.”
When asked why she attempted this ground-breaking achievement, Waje said: “I have had a truly blessed career, the opportunity to add to the development and growth of the music industry in almost 20 years. I believe it is time to have some legacy projects and jumpstart a more global phase of my career.”