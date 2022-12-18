Waje Makes History with Her Albums

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ebele Iruobe, popularly known as Waje has recorded an impressive feat in her career this year by releasing three albums. A feat that industry experts said has never been recorded.

She started her historic feat on July 22, when she released the 10-track album ‘Waje 2.0’ which featured Falz, Masterkraft, and Tiwa Savage. It was followed by ‘Unbroken’, a thanksgiving album she released on September 1, to mark her birthday and celebrate God’s love and grace for almost 20 years of unwavering performances as a professional in the music industry.

“The third album is set to be released on December 30, 2022, titled ‘The Misfit’ and this will complete the record. I am so proud of the body of work and the amazing collaborations with major artists from Nigeria, Ivory Coast and France.”

When asked why she attempted this ground-breaking achievement, Waje said: “I have had a truly blessed career, the opportunity to add to the development and growth of the music industry in almost 20 years. I believe it is time to have some legacy projects and jumpstart a more global phase of my career.”