Two Years after, Families, Friends Remember Dapo Ojora

As the late English novelist, George Eliot, intoned, “Our dead are never dead to us until we have forgotten them,” the family and friends of the late Dapo Ojora still believe very much that he is “alive” with them.

December 11, 2020, was a red letter day for the Ojora family, as Dapo, a socialite, died controversially. While several news platforms claimed that the polo buff shot himself dead, family sources said it was a case of “accidental discharge.”

Two years after his controversial passing, his life and times remain indelible in the minds of his family and friends. In concrete proof of their abiding love for him, families and friends of the late Polo buff took time to remember last Monday.

His sister, Toyin Saraki, penned a beautiful write-up on her Instagram page:

“The treasury of scripture intercedes that oh, that my words were recorded, that they were written and scrolled, that they were recorded, that they were inscribed with an iron tool on lead, or engraved in rock forever. I know that my Redeemer lives and that in the end, He will stand on the earth,’’ Job 19;23-25. Rest in Peace Daps, Amen.”

Also, his younger brother, Adeyinka Ojora wrote: “Daps, it’s been two years today since you left for your forever home. I know we will meet again. Of that I’m sure. Until then, continue to Rest in Peace. Sun re O, Egbon mi, Sun re …. O di gba.”