Tony Elumelu’s Sister, Agatha Elumelu-Obiekwugo, Honoured

No doubt, Agatha Elumelu-Obiekwugo is one of the few Nigerian women who are breaking the glass ceiling in the scheme of things.Like her elder brother, Tony Elumelu, who is the Executive Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), she is a boardroom guru and is also blessed with impressive relational skills. The serial entrepreneur is definitely not one of your run-off-the-mill boardroom ladies; she is brainy, a silent achiever, a serial entrepreneur, and a strategic thinker who has an uncanny ability to spot good business opportunities.

Elumelu-Obiekwugo has over 25 years of corporate experience spanning banking, commerce and industry, information technology and consulting.

She currently sits on the board of six companies with high net-worth operating within different sectors of the economy: ADASSA Energy Limited, a downstream oil and gas company; Treasure Pacs Limited, a procurement and logistics company; TNC Computers, an information technology company and Bulksail Limited, a commodity, grocery and beverage trading company.

On November 26, 2022, she received an honourary Doctor of Business Administration award (Honoris Causa) from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

The award conferment was one of the highlights of the institution’s 18th convocation ceremonies.

We gathered that she is the first woman to have been bestowed with such an honour since its establishment.

She holds a B.A in English and Literary Studies from the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State; an MBA in Marketing from the Lagos Business School.

Elumelu-Obiekwugo, who obtained a certificate in Strategy Execution from the Harvard Business School, Boston, Massachusetts, United States, is also a founding member of Women in Energy Network, where she currently serves on the Finance Committee of the Board.

Aside from being a seasoned entrepreneur, she’s passionate about God and her Christian faith.