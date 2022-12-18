Latest Headlines
The Prize money for Winners and Losers
The winner of the final match of the 2022 World Cup between Argentina and France is to smile away from Doha with $42 million. The runner-up will earn $30 million. According to FIFA, the two finalists will cherish $72 million in winnings prize monies.
Croatia who defeated Morocco 2-1 to win the third-placed match yesterday are to ear $27 million while Africa’s surprise team in the semi final, Morocco who finished in the fourth-place will take home $25 million.
Apart from this, Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England will earn $17 million each as they reached the quarter-final while the teams that played in the round of 16: USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, and South Korea will get $13 million each.
Others who could not make it to the round of 16 – Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana and Uruguay will be rewarded with consolation prizes of $9 million each for participation in the group stages.