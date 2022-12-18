The Prize money for Winners and Losers

The winner of the final match of the 2022 World Cup between Argentina and France is to smile away from Doha with $42 million. The runner-up will earn $30 million. According to FIFA, the two finalists will cherish $72 million in winnings prize monies.

Croatia who defeated Morocco 2-1 to win the third-placed match yesterday are to ear $27 million while Africa’s surprise team in the semi final, Morocco who finished in the fourth-place will take home $25 million.

Apart from this, Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England will earn $17 million each as they reached the quarter-final while the teams that played in the round of 16: USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, and South Korea will get $13 million each.

Others who could not make it to the round of 16 – Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana and Uruguay will be rewarded with consolation prizes of $9 million each for participation in the group stages.