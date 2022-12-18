Szymon Marciniak: The Polish Referee at the Centre





Centre referee Szymon Marciniak, 41, who made his FIFA World Cup debut four years ago in Russia, will be joined by assistants Panel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz in today’s final match of the Qatar 2022 final today at the Lusail Stadium.

Listkiewicz’s father, Michał Listkiewicz, officiated in the FIFA World Cup final in 1990 and at the FIFA World Cup 1994.

Marciniak has already overseen matches involving both final teams at the tournament — Argentina’s last-16 win over Australia and France’s group-stage victory against Denmark.