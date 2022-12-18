Show of Love or Political Reasons as Atiku Celebrates Wike at 55

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has reached out once again to one of his biggest ‘headaches’ in the party, Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike. However, this time, it was a special event and so Atiku did not miss out on also raising a glass to Wike.

Wike is 55 years old. Yes, the Rivers man just pinged the new age and had accolades flowing from all over. Because he has established himself as a champion of all and sundry, including those who know next to nothing about his political calculations (that is, everybody but him), Wike got to wear a proud smile as a large fraction of Nigerians took out time to wish him a happy birthday.

However, among those who did not hesitate to send goodwill to Wike was Atiku, a man who can only be described as the biggest victim of Wike’s apparent indecision as to where to place his loyalty scepter. Of course, to have Atiku wish that “all lines fall in pleasant places” for Wike is the same as seeing two boxers in a fighting ring handing out flowers to themselves.

Perhaps, it is just Atiku’s nobility getting the best of him. As so many people have commented, he is not doing a bad job trying to reach out to Wike again. On the other hand, the man in question does not seem at all flustered but has received the prayers in good faith. Hopefully, he will receive the plea of many PDP chieftains and join Atiku’s campaign boat to deliver the South-south to him.

Now is not the time to speculate. Now is the time to be entertained and learn from Wike’s here-a-little-there-a-little attitude. Maybe we will all learn something from waiting a bit longer before pledging life and loyalty to political figures in Nigeria.