SGF Mustapha’s Daughter’s Wedding in Photographs
Anna, daughter of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Robintom Yakubu-Nuhu tied the knot at the National Christian Centre, Abuja Saturday.
Among dignitaries at the wedding were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.his wife, Dolapo, and former President Goodluck Jonathan.
See photos.