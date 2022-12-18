Seun Kuti and Wife Launch New Projects

Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti and his wife, Yetunde who is a seasoned chef recently launched new projects: Bird’s Eye View and Chef Yeide’s Special Spices respectively at a well-attended event in Lagos.

Bird’s Eye View (BEV) is a platform established to help raise the consciousness of the Nigerian people.

“In our daily conversations across social media, at traditional gatherings, our religious centres and schools, we have observed a trend neighboring around ignorance on how societies develop through history and the role of the people in their own elevation,” he said.

“We see that the entire air in our society reeks of the elevation of what is known as ‘cruise’ out of serious occurrences that demands sober reflections, conscientious actions and response.”

Explaining further, Kuti said that the BEV YouTube channel will bring “a balance and an option between having to be condemned by ignorance or be elevated by knowledge.”

His wife Yetunde also used the opportunity to share the story of her journey as a chef and culinary entrepreneur, publicly presenting her special spices to the audience and requesting that they support the project.