Senegal’s Govt, AFRIMA Unveil Plans for Eighth AFRIMA in Dakar

The Ministry of Tourism in Senegal, as well as the African Union Commission and All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) recently unveiled the programme of events for the eighth edition of AFRIMA tagged ‘Teranga Edition’ in Dakar, Senegal.

It was announced that the four-day event which will take place from January 12 to 15, 2023 in Dakar will begin with the delegates arrival on January 11, 2023. It will be followed by a host country tour, school visit and gift presentation (as part of AFRIMA’s Corporate Social Responsibility), as well as a Welcome Soiree in the evening on Thursday, January 12.

The 4-day event continues the following day with the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS) and in the evening, the AFRIMA Music Village, a free-to-enter concert featuring live performances from the biggest music stars across the continent will bring the day to a close.

On the eve of the awards, the day will begin with main rehearsals, media engagements and a courtesy visit to the President of Senegal. There will also be a live recording booth at the venue for musicians across all five regions of the continent, and in the diaspora, to explore for collaborative recordings. The day’s activities will climax with a nominees exclusive party.

The main AFRIMA ceremony will wrap up on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the 15,000 capacity Dakar Arena.

The Senegalese Minister of Tourism, H.E. Alioune Sarr, represented by Souleymane Bakhayoko, reiterated the country’s commitment to achieving the joint objectives of the AU and AFRIMA, by utilising music as a tool to develop Africa’s creative economy.

“We are happy that the 8th AFRIMA will be held in Dakar, Senegal. This is historic for us. We are happy to host the rest of the world, and showcase the beauty of our Senegalese culture and scenery. This will sharpen our global image, as a prime destination for tourism and a culturally-rich community.”

“The 8th AFRIMA is not just another regular music festival,” added Executive Producer/President, AFRIMA, Mike Dada. “We are an institution committed to promoting African music, across the continent and in the world. The Teranga edition is here and it is something we are all proud of.”