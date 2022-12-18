Segun Runsewe: Raising the Bar of Art  and Culture with Many Innovations

There is a kind of genius that is not obvious from birth. For those that have this kind of genius, diligence and persistence is the only way to stoke the flames and one day reach greatness and celebrate peculiarity. That day has come for Segun Runsewe, the DG of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), and the entire nation is saying that he deserves even more accolades because he has paid his dues and continues to.

There is no denying that Runsewe has creativity locked up inside him. How else has he managed to strengthen awareness of arts and culture in Nigeria and make the entire industry more robust and alive? This has brought more power to art creatives in the country, lending them the motivation they need to contribute their best so that Nigeria can stand out among her peers.

Even though Runsewe only assumed leadership of NCAC in 2017, he has done a lot more than was expected by people. Consider, for example, how much he accomplished during the just concluded 35th edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST). That man positively raised the EKO NAFEST festival and placed it on his shoulders, content to let others shine in his place.

No wonder Runsewe holds many different titles in different Nigerian states, including Danbura Kabi from Kebbi State and Obiagu One of Igbo Ukwu from Anambra State. His life is one that others can imitate to the tee and still come up with no glory.

But Runsewe is doing well for himself and the nation. Every event that he conceives ends up furnishing Nigeria with more foreign attention after which we expect a lot of foreign investments to grow the country’s economy.