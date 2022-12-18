  • Sunday, 18th December, 2022

Polaris Bank Woos Customers to Loan Product

In its continued efforts to woo prospective customers to its array of products, Polaris Bank at the weekend enjoined members of the public to avail themselves of the opportunity to access easy loans through Vulte, a digital bank which offers individuals and SMEs exciting products and features to improve their banking experience.

A statement from the bank listed the type of loans that are accessible under Vulte as Term loans, where customers could get up to N20 million to expand their businesses and spread payment over up to 24 months.

Others include overdraft, which allows a customer to overdraw his account up to N20 million to take care of business emergencies and  Auto Loan to purchase a personal car and commute in style and comfort.

The list also includes Polaris Salary Advance which was designed for salary earners to attend to needs that could not wait till payday and  Polaris Lite, which helps to take care of personal needs such as medical bills, school fees, etc.

The statement explained that VULTe is available to new and existing customers.

