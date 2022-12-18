Ooni of Ife Celebrates with the Needy

How time flies! Seven years ago, His Imperial Majesty, Adeyeye Ogunwusi was picked as the new Ooni of Ife. His emergence on the throne had raised a lot of dust. While some applauded the decision of the kingmakers, some others criticised it, alleging that Ogunwusi, who was 41 years old then, was too young to rule over one of the most cosmopolitan towns in Yoruba land.

Tongues wagged and a campaign of calumny took over the media. But he stayed strong, employed his native intelligence and extended the olive branch to everyone.

Today, many are thrilled with his ways, mannerism, meekness and respectful nature, and they have sheathed their swords and resolved to join hands with him to make the Yoruba race great again in unity.

Ever since his coronation, the refined youthful monarch has ensured that he does things differently, by ensuring that some of the traditions that had been put on halt are revitalised.

He has also created sundry empowerment programmes and changed the narratives by projecting the Yoruba race to the entire world through cultural exchange.

Since his ascension to the throne, the first-class monarch has made service to his people his top priority. With this, he has endeared himself to his subjects and is well-loved by all. In particular, he has created an avenue for youths to thrive through the Royal African Awards, where they are spotted and inducted into the Royal African Academy.

In agriculture, ICT, arts, youth and women empowerment and education, his footprints can be seen with the various investments made in these sectors.

As he marked his seventh anniversary on the throne on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, the handsome monarch used the moment to put smiles on the faces of many.

His House of Oduduwa Foundation and Kehinde Adelaja Okoroafor’s MakeMee Elegant Foundation, organised a six-day training in Adire-making, wig-making, stoning, bag and shoe-making, cosmetics- making and sewing for victims of human trafficking, who were repatriated back to the country.

The foundation partnered with the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP), the Ministry of Women Affairs, and other government agencies.

In order to fully empower them, they were given sewing and stoning machines, wig-making machines, fridges and cash, among others.

The Ooni, alongside his wife, Olori Temitope, also organised an award ceremony; distinguished staff of the palace were honoured with plaques, letters of commendation, cash prizes and car gifts.

He also launched the Ojaja Women Entrepreneur Programme to cater to women across the South-west who want to be entrepreneurs.