How Uduaghan, Okowa Underdeveloped Delta, Omo-Agege Alleges

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





The governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege yesterday accused Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his predecessor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan of deliberately under developing the state.

Omo-Agege, currently the Deputy President of the Senate, also alleged that the duo now resides more in Lagos State, developed by the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and wondered why they could not develop infrastructures in Delta State to make it habitable for themselves and people of the state.

He made the claims while on Delta APC ward to ward campaign to Edjeba Ward 10, Okumagba 1 Ward 11, Okumagba 12 held at Olodi Primary School, Okumagba Avenue, Warri; Obodo/Omadino Ward 01, Ode-Itsekiri Ward 02, Ogunu Ward 03, Ugbuwangue Ward 04, GRA/Okere Ward 05, Okere Ward 08 and Bowen Ward 06, Pessu Ward 07, Igbudu Ward 09 held at Igbudu Primary School,

He berated both Uduaghan and Okowa for neglecting the development of Warri, the oil city and other major cities like Ughelli, Sapele, Abraka, Oleh promising the spread development across the state if elected Governor of the state in 2023.

“Your son, our son and brother during his eight years in office failed to develop Warri. His successor and current governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa felt is somebody from this area could not develop this axis without complaints, what was his own if he refused to develop this area.

“Both built houses in Lagos and live more in the state. The same state built by our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Do they have to go and stay in Lagos if they had built their own state?

Omo-Agege promised to spread infrastructural development across the state including the riverine communities, which had been neglected by previous administrations.

He urged members of the party to vote for Tinubu, himself as the governor of the state and other candidates seeking for elective positions.

“With him as the next governor of the state and Tinubu as the resident, Delta State will witness massive development because we are ready to cooperate amongst ourselves to give the oil rich state a befitting status”

The Chairman of Delta APC appealed to members of the party to go all out and campaign for all the candidates of the party from presidential, national assembly, governorship and house of assembly to emerge in the next elections.

A chieftain of Delta South APC, Chief Ayirimi Emami urged members to vote for Tinubu as president, Omo-Agege as governor of the state and all the party candidates for various elective positions.

Amongst prominent party members that graced the campaign were Chief (Mrs) Veronica Ogbuagu; Chief Ayirimi Emami and Prince Yemi Emiko amongst others.