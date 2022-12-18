FadeyiLagos Wins Best Spotlight Talent Manager Award

Fadeyi Oluwatosin, widely known as FadeyiLagos was recently honoured by Nigeria Achievers Awards with the Best Spotlight Talent Manager.

Having spent over a decade in the Nigerian entertainment scene, FadeyiLagos exemplifies the calibre of backend executives that ensure that the public is introduced to some of their favorite music prodigy and talents. He runs FLPRO Ltd, a fast-growing company in Lagos that attends to the task of talent discovery and amplification. Fadeyi has worked with industry talents like Niniola, Clarence Peters, Akin Alabi, Busiswa, Sesan, Lady Du and Oskido to name a few.

“Getting awards is great, but what matters more is using that as a springboard to achieve even more,” he said.

FadeyiLagos grew up in Lagos where he created a path for himself by investing in talents even before the globalization of music and entertainment in Nigeria.

He is also set to be named Africa’s Most Promising Talent Manager of the Year by Africa Honorary Award.