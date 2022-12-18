  • Sunday, 18th December, 2022

FadeyiLagos Wins Best Spotlight Talent Manager Award

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

Fadeyi Oluwatosin, widely known as FadeyiLagos was recently honoured by Nigeria Achievers Awards with the Best Spotlight Talent Manager.

Having spent over a decade in the Nigerian entertainment scene, FadeyiLagos exemplifies the calibre of backend executives that ensure that the public is introduced to some of their favorite music prodigy  and talents. He runs FLPRO Ltd, a fast-growing company in Lagos that attends to the task of talent discovery and amplification. Fadeyi has worked with industry talents like Niniola, Clarence Peters, Akin Alabi, Busiswa, Sesan, Lady Du and Oskido to name a few.

 “Getting awards is great, but what matters more is using that as a springboard to achieve even more,” he said.

FadeyiLagos grew up in Lagos where he created a path for himself by investing in talents even before the globalization of music and entertainment in Nigeria.

He is also set to be named Africa’s Most Promising Talent Manager of the Year by Africa Honorary Award.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.