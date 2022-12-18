Diri Revs Bayelsa Entertainment 

On Sunday, December 4, the affable governor of Bayelsa State struck a new chord with entertainment-loving youths of the state. He had sauntered into the Trendy’s Event Centre hall unannounced alongside his wife. Many did not initially notice the presence of such a high-profile guest.

Days after his appearance at the MC Monica ‘Starch Ya Teeth’ comedy show, which featured Mr Sabinus, his appearance has been the talk of the town. Social conversations, blogs, and many traditional media streams have reported it. Many who missed out on the event have been blown away with pictures of the amiable Miracle Governor and his wife in very down-to-earth situations, enjoying the event like every other person.

Interestingly, Governor Diri’s attendance was like icing on the cake for his quiet but consistent support for the entertainment industry in the state. From supporting musical acts with equipment and instruments to the sponsorship of comedy shows and talent hunt competitions and to appointing several young entertainers as aides, Diri has proved to be a reliable ally of the Bayelsa youths. Now he has engendered a revival in the entertainment sector and is rebuilding self-confidence in the present generation of show promoters who for a long time felt neglected.

During the MC Monica show, every time the governor laughed, it was reassurance that talent pays and that there was hope for the hundreds of young people in the sector. It also rekindled an assurance that dreams can come true for those who dared to dream and that Bayelsa can rule the world in entertainment.

The governor didn’t go there to score a point but there was a point waiting to be scored. It is that for every young indigene or resident of Bayelsa that was ready to drive his dream, the governor was willing to support.

The warm pictures and motion clips of the smiling governor have gone viral. But beyond that, many present in that hall had a first-hand view of the warmth of his heart and his readiness to support dreams. Clearly, it was a testament to the governor’s passion for the sector and worthy of commendation.