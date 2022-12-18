After Attack, Ifeanyi Ubah, Sprouts Like a Seed

Ifeanyi Ubah is surely one politician who would continue to enjoy the support of his people because he genuinely cares for them.

It is no more news that the senator, who represents Anambra South, was attacked by some unknown gunmen, who snuffed the life out of some of his closest aides during the mindless attack.

To say the dreadful and unpalatable incident shocked the billionaire businessman is an understatement. Of course, who wouldn’t? The oil mogul escaped the jaws of death through sheer providence.

While many had thought the experience would make Ubah remain in his cocoon for a very long time, he proved them wrong, as he put it behind him as quickly as possible.

If there is anything he has learnt to do better, it is to be more vigilant and move around with more professional security aides.

Ubah, who is still very much committed to his philanthropic gestures, has proven to his detractors that he is indeed a cat with nine lives. The more they try to bury him, the more he sprouts like a seed in a well-fertile land.

The billionaire, who sits atop many businesses across the country, has faced many challenges that would ordinarily consume a lily-livered. Though he is a lone fighter, many of his enemies are never his match. Since he joined politics, he has fought so many battles within the state and outside.

But he has emerged victorious in all the legal battles so far.