Transport Minister Lays Foundation for NIMASA Institute of Maritime Studies



Esther Oluku

The Minister for Transportation, Mr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has laid the foundation stone for the NIMASA Institute of Maritime Studies(NIMS) for the south-west geopolitical zone at the University of Lagos (Unilag), Lagos State.

The Institute which is a product of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in 2014 with six selected universities from the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria is aimed at building the capacity of indigenous tertiary institutions in maritime studies.

The ceremony took place at the lagoon front, Unilag, at the weekend and had in attendance the Director General, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh and the Vice Chancellor, Unilag, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola amongst others.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister stated that the Ministry of Transportation is committed to ensuring that the institute becomes a reality and as such, all certificates of payment for the contract shall be paid within one week of it’s certification by NIMASA.

“This is a commitment on behalf of NIMASA that this project will be adequately funded and certificates raised in the course of construction will be paid within one week of every such certificate being certified for payment”, he said.

On his part, the Director General, NIMASA, Dr. Jamoh, stated that the building of the NIMASA Institute of Maritime Studies will strengthen the already existing relationship between NIMASA and the University of Lagos which is geared towards integrating practical maritime knowledge into the education system thus equipping students with practical industry education while on campus.

In this light, Jamoh stated that aside the erection of the building, other equipments to be donated by NIMASA to the institute include; “13 simulator laboratory, 1 ICT laboratory, 1 computer room,1 server media room, 1 lecture theatre, 4 lecture rooms, 4 lecture halls, 4 lecture officers,

“The project is divided into three phases. The first phase we hope to commence now and we are giving the contractor 90 days to commence the first phase. This will enable us complete the project under the stipulated budget cycle of at least two years. The second phase and the third phase will follow so that we can have a full blown maritime institute”, he said.

Giving her remarks on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Developmental Services, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, noted that the provision of the building would enable the university broaden her capacity as an institution of learning in a rapidly changing world.

“With this facility enabling us to move out of that cubicle that we had hitherto occupied, we would have all the facilities.Today, a lot is being said about industry-academia collaboration as needed to save higher education in Nigeria. We are very excited that we are getting closer to being able to deliver on the aspiration of the MoU between the University of Lagos and Nimasa”, she said.