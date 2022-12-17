Tourism: CITHTM laments over poor attention given to sector

…Inducts new associates, fellows, charges them to contribute to grow of the economy

Chartered Institute of Hospitality Tourism and Management America, CIHTMA, has lamented over the lack of appreciation given to the hospitality and tourism sector by elites in the country saying that the poor attention it has received has contributed to the slow growth of the economy.

Speaking during the mandatory seminar induction ceremony for new associates, full members, fellows and doctorate awards held in Abuja on Saturday the President and Chairman Governing Council, CIHTMA and CIHTM-Nigeria, Professor Omotosho Oluwatonyi stated that despite the challenges posed by the prevailing economy and negligence in the sector, the new inductees and association as a whole must continue to seek ways to grow the sector and boost the nation’s economy.

Oluwatonyi noted that it must continue to do what was deemed fit as an institute, that is professionalizing as many that were qualified in the sector, the emphasis of which has not been appreciated by elites in the country and which was very critical to the survival and growth of any economy adding that as an institution it has done so over the last eight years of its existence.

He charged the new inductees to put in their contributions to enable the sector reach the envisaged heights desired for it saying that, “we therefore solicit for your loyalty and commitment to the institute by your timely subscription, response to call for training and attendance at State Chapters.”

Explaining the importance of the institute, he said that it was established to build and develop technical capabilities and skills of those charged with the responsibility of managing national, international organisational or individual financial resources invested into the industry to ensure optimal utilization.

He said that there was no doubt about the fact that the financial mess the country has found itself in, could be traced to corruption and other financial malpractices by those in leadership noting that the only way out was to evoke a culture of efficient financial planning, control, accountability, transparency and good corporate governance of which the institute promotes.

“To realize these laudable objectives, the institute uses the instrumentality of the mandatory training programmes which we run each year, transversing every nook and crannies of this country to ensure that as many members who genuinely desire to acquire the expertise in hospitality, tourism, events, travels, logistics and transport, security, supply chain, finance, store/ inventory, procurement, hotel and catering management and allied fields are reached and trained in specific areas,” he said.

He called on stakeholders in the sector to contribute their quota so as to achieve required goals that will promote and stabilize tourism in the country as well as making it a critical aspect to the survival and growth of the country’s economy.

Also the inductees appreciated the efforts of the institute in providing necessary training and induction programmes that was vital to the development of tourism and hospitality sector of the economy.

The inductees and awardees were presented with certificates and plaques at the event.

There were also two paper presentation with the main theme; “The Contemporary issues in tourism and hospitality industry, focusing the future” which was aimed at assessing the critical issues and best practices in the hospitality industries in Nigeria.