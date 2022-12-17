Toro Entertainment’s Mega Showdown

Tosin Clegg

Toro Entertainment Company, is set to host a series of events this December in Lagos, carefully packaged and prepared to entertain a wide array of fans and give them a blast from the 29th to the 31st of December 2022.

The series of show is set to kick off with Eko4show and Wave of Afrobeats on the 29th of December at Landmark Beach, Oniru and it would be a roll from the 90s back to 2000s. The experience would be an opportunity to see Awilo, 2baba, Dbanj, Wande Coal, Dr. Sid, Femi Kuti and MI.

The 30th of December show with BigWiz is one a lot of Wizkid fans are looking forward to, judging by the announcement Wizkid had made earlier about his last show in Lagos. As usual, the second dose of Vibes with Wizkid is going to be a blast, with melodies from his album, More Love, Less Ego.

Founder/CEO, Toro Entertainment Company, Adetoro Fowoshere appreciated the partnership of Landmark in joining hands to host the events at their turf. She also assured fans that the shows would be an experience and in a video call with Wizkid’s manager, Sunday Aare, an assurance of Wizkid’s attendance was further affirmed.

The roll of events finally comes to an end with The DJ Rave on the 31st of December as they take center stage. The likes of DJ BigN, DJ Maphorisa, DJ Neptune, DJ Tunez, DJ Spinall, DJ Consequence, will be in action.