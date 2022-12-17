Tech4Dev Sensitises 59,535 Girls on Careers in STEM
With strong emphasis on balancing the gender divide in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related careers in Africa, Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4Dev) has directly reached and sensitised a total of 59,535 girls between the ages of eight to 20 across 15 African countries on the need to pursue careers in STEM and the significance of a STEM career through the Tech-Girls Drive advocacy campaign.
The Tech-Girls Drive advocacy campaign, which launched on October 11, 2022 the day designated by the United Nations as International Day of the Girl Child, lasted through November 4, 2022. A 2021 UNESCO Science Report revealed that Sub-Saharan Africa countries account for about 28 per cent of women in STEM careers while the global average of women in STEM stands at 30 per cent.
Although women enrolments in STEM related courses are increasing, it’s still a long way to the perceived goal which is balancing the gulf.
The Tech-Girls Drive is a Nigerian and African-wide onsite grassroot advocacy campaign effort under Tech4Dev’s flagship programme – The Women Techsters initiative. It is designed to create awareness and spur the interest of young girls between the ages of eight to 20 to take up careers in STEM. It serves as an initial touch point for young girls who will eventually participate in Africa’s growing technology ecosystem.
The campaign involved visits to various primary, junior, and senior secondary schools throughout the 36 states of Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory, as well as across 14 other African countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Ethiopia, South Africa, Egypt, Mozambique, Madagascar, Tanzania, Algeria, Sudan, Angola, DR Congo and Morocco. A total of 327 schools and 56 cities were visited in 15 African countries while the advocacy campaign also engaged young girls and teenagers in 45 local community centres which include churches and orphanages .
To effectively reach the set goals of the campaign, Tech4Dev worked closely with 764 beneficiaries of the tuition-free Women Techsters Initiative and 14 volunteers across the 15 African countries. The Women Techsters initiative is Tech4Dev’s flagship programme aimed at bridging the digital and technology knowledge divide between men and women as well as ensuring equal access to opportunities for all with the end goal of creating access to decent work.
The Co-founder and Executive Director at Tech4Dev, Oladiwura Oladepo, said she’s excited with the overall outcome of the advocacy campaign.
“We are excited about the impact that has been achieved through the Tech-Girls Drive advocacy campaign. Directly reaching 59,535 girls in 15 African countries and impacting more lives is no mean feat and I would like to specially acknowledge the efforts of the Women Techsters Fellows class of 2023 for their input in making the campaign a success. We look forward to engaging more partners to do this bigger and better Africa next year.
“I believe that with the reach of this advocacy campaign we will inspire change makers across Africa and, more young girls in Africa will be challenged to take up more careers in STEM.”
The Women Techsters Initiative Lead at Tech4Dev, Blessing Ashi, said the programme was a success.
“We are proud of the success of the advocacy campaign and we hope that what we’ve done will serve as a seed that’ll spur the girls into thinking of taking up careers in STEM.”
Tech4Dev had previously on February 11, 2022 during the commemoration of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science visited five all-girls secondary school in Lagos where they sensitised over 4,000 girls on the need for careers in STEM while also informing a total of 192 young girls during a two-day talk session on the commemoration of the International Girl’s in ICT Day on April 28, 2022.
