Nigeria Army Promotes 52 Brigadier Generals, 70 Colonels

Bennett Oghifo

The Nigerian Army Council has approved the promotion of 52 Brigadier Generals to Major Generals and 70 Colonels to Brigadier Generals.

A statement issued yesterday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the promotions were based on merit.

“In recognition of their meritorious service to the nation, the Army Council has on Thursday 15 December 2022, approved the promotion of senior officers to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General.

“In the promotion signed and released by the Military Secretary (Army), a total of 122 senior officers of the ranks of Brigadier General and Colonels were elevated to the next higher rank.

“While a total of 52 Brigadier Generals were meritoriously promoted to the rank of Major General, 70 Colonels were also elevated to the rank of Brigadier General,” Brigadier General Nwachukwu, said in the statement.

Some of those promoted to the rank of Major General are: Brigadier Generals AA Ayanuga of the Department of Army Transformation and Innovation; EH Akpan of Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI; NM Jega of the Defence Headquarters; JO Ugwuoke of the Department of Army Logistics; PAO Okoye of the Department of Army Operations; EF Oyinlola of the Department of Special Services and Programmes; AA Adekeye of 21 Special Armoured Brigade; AE Edet of Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, AB Mohammed of Army Headquarters Operations Monitoring Team, and MT Usman of the Headquarters Guards Brigade.

Others are: Brigadier Generals IM Abdullahi of Headquarters 35 Brigade,  AO Agboola of the Department of Army Training, EE Emekah of Nigerian Defence Academy, HE Nzan of the Department of Army Standards and Evaluation, LA Lebo of Department of Army Training, UT Otaru of Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport and AU Obiwulu of 1 Base Workshop, among others.

Some of the colonels elevated to the rank of Brigadier General are: Colonels AO Ajagbe; JO Ogbobe; MG Hammawa, SS Bello, SOG Aremu, NG Mohammed, OI Odigie, CA Osuagwu, MO Eteng  and ED Idima, among others.

