Josh Maja: Turnaround of Fortunes

Talk of turnaround fortunes and Nigeria international, Josh Maja comes to mind after going from being a perpetual benchwarmer to Bordeaux’s top goal scorer

Nigeria international, Josh Maja has shut down many of his critics following a brilliant first half of the season, culminating French football analyst Jonathan d’Agostino revealing his surprise at the incredible return to goalscoring form for Nigerian and Girondins Bordeaux forward.

Previously much maligned in France, Maja has seen a turnaround in fortunes at Bordeaux.

The former Sunderland ace has gone from being a regular benchwarmer to being the number-one goalscorer at the club.

Maja has been leading Bordeaux’s charge towards an instant return to Ligue 1, following their relegation last time.

Aside from his recent goal in a friendly win over Brentford, the Super Eagles striker has contributed 10 goals (7 goals, 3 assists) to Bordeaux’s cause.

That excellent output has forced even his harshest critics to sing his praises.

One of those is Ligue 1 expert Jonathan d’Agostino who confessed to WebGirondins that he never expected Maja to come good for Bordeaux after his mediocre first few years in France.

“We see that the more it goes, the more the attack is less and less effective,” d’Agostino said.

“However, we (Bordeaux) have strengths, especially with Bakwa who manages to make a difference in 1v1s. Josh Maja who scored seven goals and delivered three assists in 15 games, it’s still a ratio that is very interesting for a player we thought we would never see again at a good level.”

Maja joined Bordeaux from Sunderland in January 2019, scoring nine league goals in his first three years at the club before the start of this season.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are being tipped to move for Super Eagles star with 10-goal contribution in 15 games

The Nigeria international is experiencing a resurgence in the lower division in France and he could offer a different attacking dimension to the Blues’ lineup

Maja has been named among the possible transfer targets for Birmingham City even as the English side continues to struggle with goals this term.

The season is not going according to plan for Birmingham City with the Blues stuck in 14th position on the Championship table.

Birmingham City have been solid in defence conceding only 20 goals and boasting the fourth-best defensive record in the division.

It is in attack, though, that John Eustace’s men have faltered, managing only 23 goals in 22 matches.

Striker Scott Hogan has shouldered most of the Blues’ scoring burden. The 30-year-old has scored nine goals, a joint-high with highflying Nigeria-eligible star Chuba Akpom.

In the Birmingham squad, only 34-year-old Troy Deeney and American defender Auston Levi-Jesaiah Trusty (both on three goals) have scored more than once.

A new goalscoring striker is needed and according to The 72, that man could be Nigerian forward.

Maja is experiencing a pleasant resurgence in France where he has ditched a barren goalscoring run to become the toast of fans and critics alike.

The former Sunderland ace has had a hand in 10 league goals (seven goals, three assists) to the Bordeaux cause.

The 24-year-old was set to join Birmingham in the summer but the deal hit the rocks at the last minute when all seemed ready to sign.

Maja was named the French Ligue 2 Player of the Month award for October, beating Le Havre’s Gautier Lloris and Stade Lavallois’ Julien Maggiotti to the honour.

He becomes the first Bordeaux player to win the Ligue 2 Player of the Month award in 13 years after Yoann Gourcuff claimed it in April 2009.

Maja, who has one cap for the Super Eagles won the prestigious award for his outstanding performances for Bordeaux.

He scored two of those goals in October in the 2-1 win at Laval and the 2-0 home triumph over Metz to help Bordeaux secure three victories and one draw in the four matches played during the period.

Bordeaux were relegated from the French top-flight last season, but the Marines and Whites are on course for a return to Ligue 1 next season-thanks majorly to Maja’s goals contribution.