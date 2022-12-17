Harmony Gardens Boss, Mosadoluwa Inducted To the Hall of Fame

It’s indeed a double celebration for the CEO of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited, Hon. Abdullahi Saheed Mosadoluwa aka Mr. Ibile, as he bagged an Honourary Doctorate Award in Hajj and Umrah Pilgrimage Airlifting and Real Estate Development at the Chartered Institute Of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP), Ghana,

Coincidentally, it was also the day his company launched a new estate known as Granville Estate, which is strategically located at Eleko Bus Stop, Oreki Village, along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area, Lagos.

The Professional Fellowship Doctorate of Real Estate Management, Conflict Management and his peaceful revolutionary ideal, presented the award to him, in recognition of his high and excellent, effective, professional, inspirational, leadership and executive charisma, in Hajj and Umrah operation management, real estate development, and conflict management not only in Nigeria but also across West Africa.

Dr. Richards Ikpada Kpoku, the Head of West Africa Operations of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana affirmed that the award is given to only individuals who have consistently demonstrated uncommon resilience and innovation in their various economic, and social, engagements, Mosadoluwa is one of the adventurer personalities, who the organisations had noticed when he singlehandedly rescued and facilitated the 4,000 Hajj Pilgrims movement in 2008 and also assisted an itch-free electoral process for Ghanians Muslim to vote during the Hajj pilgrimage that led to the emergency of Atta Mill in Ghana. “We are glad to see him leading about 3 sectors, including real estate”.

Mr. Ibile showed his gratitude after his new achievement. He also described his new estate, Granville by Harmony as an Oasis of Natural Serenity from Harmony Gardens and Estate Development.

According to the Executive Managing Director/CEO of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Ltd, Dr. Saheed Mosadoluwa, Granville Estate is meticulously designed to achieve biodiversity for top-notched luxury and comfort.

‘‘Granville by Harmony Gardens is tailored to revolutionize premium houses for residential and commercial benefits. The unique features of our world-class estate will be based on bioclimatic architecture and consist of luxury homes to be built on 34 hectares of genuine land with a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) and government-approved allocation.

Being an innovative and dynamic real estate company, Harmony Gardens and Estate Development shall continue to create affordable real estate opportunities across well-planned locations in Nigeria. With our vision to provide houses for all, affordable payment options are available for all and sundry,’’ he said.

Mosadoluwa later reiterated that all of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development’ landed properties are with genuine and verifiable titles.