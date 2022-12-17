  • Saturday, 17th December, 2022

‘FundACause’ Awarded Best Crowdfunding Platform  

Business | 8 mins ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

Nigeria’s fundraising software, ‘FundACause’ has been adjudged Best Crowdfunding platform at the 2022 Nigerian Fintech Awards.

Developed by SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), the platform was awarded for its impact in optimising donation-based fundraising in Nigeria and beyond.

Commenting, Managing Director of STSL, Demola Igbalajobi  said the honour was due to how the platform had made fundraising seamless, secure and transparent for individuals and organisations from any part of the world. 

He added, “FundACause gives donors multiple payment options including card, internet banking, electronic wallet, USSD, bank transfer, phone number and eNaira. It also shows in real-time donations on the fundraiser’s campaign. 

“The software allows for quick and easy campaign setup, live monitoring of campaigns and donations, support for overseas donations and comprehensive reports which results in transparency and accountability of fundraising activities.

“Our success story is dependent on our pursuit to positively impact humanity and make fundraising in Nigeria easier. We are incredibly satisfied with the rapid results the solution is garnering; this demonstrates its much-anticipated long-term success.”

Also at the award ceremony, Group Managing Director (GMD), SystemSpecs Group, John Obaro, was presented the Special Leadership Award.

Igbalajobi avowed that the company will continue to reinvent with innovations that will enhance consumers experience.

 “Our team is made up of the finest software developers and experts who are dedicated to simplifying day-to-day financial services challenges faced in the country. Nigerians should expect more pragmatic solutions from us,” he said.

