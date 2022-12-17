Experts Call for Robust Transformation in Supply Chain

Omolabake Fasogbon

Experts have stressed the need for operational transformation in the supply chain industry to enable sustainability.

They said that transformation and disruption became imperative to fill the huge gap created by COVID-19 and economic challenges.

Speaking at the African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC) annual Dinner and Awards, Customer Supply Chain sub-Saharan Africa, Friesland Campina, Temitope Bandele challenged operators to up their game, adding that challenges will be there.

He maintained that there had been disruption in the industry prior to COVID-19, stating that challenges such as infrastructure deficit, devaluation and insecurity, underscored the need for urgent operational change.

Speaking on the theme,” Leveraging Supply Chain Excellence in the Changing World Order”, Bandele asserted that 52 percent of companies need supply chain transformation.

He said, “Supply chain is a game of smart player and requires smartness to operate. For operators to remain relevant, supply chain must be agile and ready to adjust where necessary”.

He added that leveraging a supply change in changing would require a three paradigm shift, namely: people, process and technology.

Also speaking, Director General, of ACSC Council, Dr. Obiora Madu assured of continuous training and education of members in supply chain management.

Madu said the centre was already in talks with Nigerian Institute of Transport and Technology (NITT) to carry out research on logistics value in Nigeria.

He explained that the aim was to equip logistics and supply chain managers with relevant information that will guide them in taking meaningful decisions.