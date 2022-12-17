Covers Africa’s Sing to Stardom Season 2 Set for 2023

Oluchi Chibuzor

Covers Africa is set to beam its searchlight again on the next big music talents from Africa, through a music TV show designed to empower up-and-coming music acts and to showcase their creativity, through the talent of other established musicians’ original production.

With season 2 set for 2023, ‘the 13 weeks show will be aired and publicized across top media channels in Africa, promoting the vocal delivery skill of up-and-coming African music artistes. According to the organizers, Covers Africa season 2 also boasts of strategic partnership with DKK, Films House Cinema and TSTV and there are still windows for more sponsorship.

The Chief Operating Officer/Executive Producer of the show, Mrs Daisy Okwa, said the second edition would feature some of Africa’s biggest music stars drilling and grooming the contestants at various stages. She revealed that the judges for this year are; Bennett Ogbeiwi (Uncle Ben), Simidrey, Efe Macroc and Daniel Etim; with VJ Adams and the delectable Bamike (BamBam) as the host.

Okwa adds, “Audition takes place in Lagos on January 14, 2023. Our team has gathered some of the best talents in music and media production to put together a show that is fashioned to give entertainment and music lovers a lifetime experience on TV.

“To the musicians out there, so you think your vocal delivery game is top notch…then bring it on! All interested applicants are to register on www.coversafrica.com “. In season 1 of the show, John C emerged overall winner and carted home millions of naira and a major boost to his musical career.”