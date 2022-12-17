Betway Donates Relief Materials to Bayelsa Flood Victims

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





Nigeria’s premium online and gaming brand, Betway, has donated food items worth millions of Naira to victims of the recent flood that ravaged communities in Bayelsa State.

The presentation of the food items was done at the Bayelsa office of The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Chief Operating Officer, Betway Nigeria,

Otunba Kunle Olamuyiwa, who made the presentation to NEMA and BYSEMA officials commiserated with the flood victims, many of whom were left homeless. The floods also destroyed residents’ only means of livelihood, inevitably leading to increased hunger amongst affected communities. This he said, is the reason why Betway as a responsible company is supporting NEMA in its disaster relief provisions for affected communities in Bayelsa.

Olamuyiwa stated that the donation was part of the company’s social responsibility to it’s customers in order to leave positive imprints in the countries that Betway operates in, in addition to it’s offering of unique betting products and encouraging responsible gaming amongst players.

Receiving the relief materials, Igrubia Walaman, Chairman, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency, (BYSEMA), applauded Betway’s generosity.

While calling on other corporate organisations to emulate the kind gesture of the online betting outfit; he expressed joy over the company’s support to BSEMA and NEMA in providing succor to flood victims in the state.

This donation, which he described as being timely due to the period which almost coincides with the yuletide, will surely bring smiles to the faces of recipients.

He called on other corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to join NEMA in providing the much-needed supports to communities affected by flood and other natural disasters in the country.