Latest Headlines
05:20, 17th Dec, 2022 by editor
Air Force, Other Security Agencies Launch Joint Operation to Flush out Bandits in Kwara
Hammed Shittu in Ilorin
The Nigerian Air Force 303 Medium Airlift Group (MAG) Ilorin will today commence a joint operation with other sister security agencies to smoke out and eliminate criminal gangs along Eiyenkorin-Peke-Okolowo axis in Ilorin, Kwara State.
The operation, according to THISDAY checks, might not be unconnected with the alleged influx of some criminals to the state from other neighbouring states. The operation is code named ‘Exercise Apejopo Idi’ (meaning gathering of the eagles) and will run till the end of December for maximum impact.
Exercise Apejopo Idi, which is planned for 16th to 31st December 2022, aims at utilising NAF ground and air assets to comb the bushes and vulnerable communities within Eiyenkorin-Peke-Okolowo Axis.
A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday by the Commander of 303 Medium Airlift Group, Air Commodore Ibrahim Garba Jibia, said “The operation would also involve 22 Brigade, the DSS, police and local vigilante and hunters groups to get rid of the bad eggs and any possible kidnappers’ den along that axis.
“The operation will involve a large movement of troops. It is part of the combined military and state government’s efforts at reassuring security along Eiyenkorin-Peke-Okolowo general area.” The statement added, “All peace loving citizens should not fear but go along with their normal activities during the period.”
Related Articles