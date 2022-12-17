Achievas Entertainment Engages Pencil the Comedian

Tosin Clegg

As part of plans to deliver a world class event, top notch outfit/creative hub, Achievas Entertainment has engaged the services of prolific comedian, event compere and actor extraordinaire, Nwanevu Ogechi Cyril, better known as Pencil as one of the producers of its coming event tagged ‘Beer With Us festival’ billed to on January 6, 2023 at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Pencil stated that judging by the track records of Achievas Entertainment in the industry, one should be considered lucky to be a part of a formidable team known for excellence.

He said, “I am bringing in all my experiences as a show producer to this particular festival to make it the talk of the town and the biggest event ever; I will be working tirelessly with other producers on the board so that all expectations are met. Guests should be assured that they are in a treat from start to finish at the event.”

With names of the performing artistes still under wrap; guests will enjoy performances from rave of the moment, surprise international artiste and host of remarkable DJs and comedians.

Achievas Entertainment top executives Chiori Daniel Cole and Paul Cole Chiori disclosed that all hands are currently on deck towards putting out a standard concert that the Achievas brand is associated with.

Guests can get a premium boat pickup from any of the jetties from Ikoyi to VGC, and an opportunity to enjoy entertainment under a lush space with a beautiful ocean view.