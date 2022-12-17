Abiola Akilo, Wife of Ekiti Retired Perm Sec for Burial

Mrs Abiola Rhoda Akilo (nee Owotade) is dead. Mrs Akilo passed on to eternal glory on Friday, November 11, 2022.

According to a funeral arrangement released by the Akilo and Owotade families, commendation service holds on Thursday, December 22 at All Saints Anglican Church, Opopo Gboro, Ado-Ekiti.

Wake Keep/Night of Tributes hold same day at Ilogbo Road, Ido-Ekiti Funeral service is scheduled for St John’s Anglican Church, Ido-Ekiti on Friday, December 23.

The deceased was survived by her husband, Tunde Akilo, a retired Permanent Secretary in Ekiti State, and children