  • Saturday, 17th December, 2022

Abiola Akilo, Wife of Ekiti Retired Perm Sec for Burial

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

Mrs Abiola Rhoda Akilo (nee Owotade) is dead. Mrs Akilo passed on to eternal glory on Friday, November 11, 2022.

According to a funeral arrangement released by the Akilo and Owotade families, commendation service holds on Thursday, December 22 at All Saints Anglican Church, Opopo Gboro, Ado-Ekiti.

Wake Keep/Night of Tributes hold same day at Ilogbo Road, Ido-Ekiti Funeral service is scheduled for St John’s Anglican Church, Ido-Ekiti on Friday, December 23.

The deceased was survived by her husband, Tunde Akilo, a retired Permanent Secretary in Ekiti State, and children

