  Abia Teams, Imo, Edo Book NDDC U-17 Peace Cup Semis

The two teams from Abia State playing at the ongoing NDDC U17 Peace Cup football competition in Delta State have booked their semifinal spots after defeating the Akwa Ibom State teams in the quarter finals.

In the quarter final fixtures played at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi Uku yesterday, El-Godz FC of Abia, booked their spot in the semifinals with a 3-1 victory on penalties, after playing a one all draw with hard fighting Carabana FC of Akwa Ibom State.

In the other quarter final game, Donastars FC of Abia added salt to injury for Akwa Ibomites, as they defeated Dynamic SPMD, another Uyo based team, two goals to nil.

The victory now see Abia following the footsteps of Delta State which had two of their teams – Delta United and Delta Force, featuring at the semifinals, last year at the maiden edition hosted in Akwa Ibom, with Delta United finishing second after losing one nil to eventual champions, Kifa FC of Akwa Ibom, while Delta Force lost their third place match to Sam Decent Academy of Imo State.

In the first quarter final fixture, Imo state’s Campus FC defeated Delta Force three one on penalties after a goalless draw at full time, while Ine Stars of Edo State booked the last spot after defeating resilient Bayelsa’s Future Dynamics FC one nil in a difficult tie.

The semifinal fixtures will see Campus FC (Imo) take on Donastars FC (Abia) at 8am, while the second fixture, El-Godz FC (Abia) will encounter Ine Stars of Edo State at 9am.

Both games will be decided at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi Uku.