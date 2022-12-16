Tosin Adelana Foundation Empowers Financially Challenged Entrepreneurs



Mary Nnah



As part of administering support and sustenance to alleviate the needs of those who are disadvantaged, Tosin Adelana Foundation has been reaching out and supporting potential entrepreneurs who are financially challenged and assisting the ones who are medically challenged across different states in Nigeria.



Tosin Adelana Foundation was Founded in the year 2020 after the Covid-19 lockdown by Tosin Adelana, a businessman and entrepreneur who had a strong desire to empower the less privileged in society.



Adelana who spoke on the economic hardship of entrepreneurs explained the reason for establishing the foundation. “I was born in Nigeria, schooled in Nigeria, and worked in Nigeria before relocating to the US. Starting up a foundation in Nigeria was a result of wanting to give back to the society that birthed me. Knowing fully well about the challenges that business owners go through in the country ranging from funds, government policies, and so on. The little assistance from the foundation if well utilized can be of immense benefit to business owners.”



Adelana described entrepreneurs as hardworking people who never give up despite the tough economic issues adding, “As part of plugging into the digital space we decided to also carry people along via social media aside giving 41 entrepreneurs N10,000 each on my birthday this month to support their business and encourage them to continue in business no matter circumstances.”



He also noted that the Foundation is a nongovernmental Organisation (NGO) that supports small business owners who are financially challenged to start up or maintain their stability and assists those that have financial challenges medically.



He revealed further that come 2023, the Foundation will embark on more projects while it is also open to collaborations to help more entrepreneurs.