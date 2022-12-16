The Songs of 2022

Iyke Bede

Afrobeats has become a major player on the global music stage. Just this year alone, it is duly represented by two of its brightest stars (Burna Boy, and Tems) at the 65th Grammy Awards, both earning multiple nominations across various categories including Album of the Year.

International award shows validate local artists by putting them on the map, however, the afrobeat genre now provides a broader platform that is now evidenced by the expanding fanbases of these acts. The result? International tours. The likes of Davido, Wizkid, and most recently Asake, are a few names that have embarked on international tours this year, selling out arenas.

espite their international successes, one must acknowledge that their music was first appreciated on the local scene at a scale that echoed to the rest of the world. E-Trends compiles a list of 10 songs released in 2022 that have helped put Nigerian music side by side with their international counterparts.

‘Bandana’ — Fireboy DML and Asake

Raking in 39 million views on YouTube four months after, and emerging third Most Streamed Track on Spotify Wrapped 2022, DML only affirms his penchant for creating trendy music. The introduction of current afro-fuji sensation Asake to infuse his flavour was timely and paid off in the multiple airplay it received. But beyond the fancy data, it is one of his more relatable songs (dream chaser anthem) with social impact.

‘Sungba’ (Remix) — Asake and Burna Boy

Peaking at No 7 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs, ‘Sungba’ can be quoted as the song that properly introduced music lovers to the texture of ‘Mr Money with the Vibe’. Upbeat, heavy Amapiano influences and power-packed verse from Burna Boy, ‘Sungba’ paved the way for other tracks such as ‘Organise’ and ‘Terminator’.

‘Ku Lo Sa’ (Remix) — Oxlade and Camilla Cabello

Peaking at No 5 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs, ‘Ku Lo Sa’ has yet to reach its full potential. Following a feature on Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show this year, a remix with a former member of Fifth Harmony Camilla Cabello is poised to send it to the top of global charts.

‘Finesse’ — Pheelz and Bnxn

Reeling from the pandemic, Pheelz’s ‘Finesse’ became the anthem of a carefree attitude to spending that inspired many Gen Z’s to embark on a splurge fest. Additionally, it became a TikTok favourite for content creators who helped it amass over 50 million likes. ‘Pheelz’ recently performed a stripped-down version on BBC Radio 1Xtra backed by an orchestra.

‘Calm Down’ (Remix) — Rema and Selena Gomez

It is no secret that it topped the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs for 14 weeks (and counting): a catchy chorus, infectious instrumental, and a personality to back it up.

A massive hit in Nigeria at the time of release, ‘Calm Down’ broke into the international scene with an assist from American singer Selena Gomez.

‘Stand Strong’, Davido and Sunday Service Choir

Readily compared to R. Kelly’s ‘The Storm is Over Now’, the OBO boss deviated from his usual party anthem formula to deliver hope on the backdrop of soaring vocals of the Sunday Service Choir.

‘Stand Strong’ transcends chart figures. It’s a modern-day classic.

‘Last Last’ —Burna Boy

The Grammy-nominated song that samples Toni Braxton’s ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ took the world by storm ahead of the release of Burna Boy’s sixth studio effort ‘Love Damini’.

With the ‘Bank on It’ singer topping various charts with ‘Last Last’, 2022 is undoubtedly the year of Burna. He owned the entire year.

‘Buga’— Kizz Daniel

Massive is the only word that describes ‘Buga’, a national anthem of sorts. The song steeped in self-love and appreciation, ‘Buga’ is one-size-fits-all for momentous occasions and suitable for all age demographics.

In the collaboration with Tekno, Daniel impacts his unique smooth flows, further affirming he has no bad songs.

‘The Guy’ — M.I. Abaga

A comeback after 2018’s ‘A Study on Self Worth: Yxng Dxnzl’, the rapper thrills with ‘The Guy’ single off of the track titled album.

Packed with rhymes and metaphors, M.I. reiterates his top position in rap’s hierarchy.

‘Show Me Off’ — Asa

Probably not the biggest hit on the list, however, Asa’s planned return with ‘V’, her fifth studio album, reveals a more sensual side to the ‘Jailer’ singer.

This approach is a breath of fresh air compared to her former offerings. Although a tad vain, ‘Show Me Off’ is a liberating piece.

Other songs worthy of mention include ‘Electricity’ (Pheelz and Davido), ‘Rush’ (Ayra Starr), ‘Loaded’, (Tiwa Savage and Asake),

‘Big Energy’ (Ladipoe), ‘Crazy Tings’ (Tems),

Crayons’ (Preyè) and ‘Bad to Me’ (Wizkid).