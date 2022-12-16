Scouts Storm Asaba for NDDC U-17 Peace Cup

The 2022 edition of the NDDC U-17 Peace Cup Football tournament holding in Asaba, Delta State, is providing the platform for scouts from different parts of the world to discover talented players.

The tournament, being sponsored by Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, began at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, with dozens of football scouts from around the globe visiting the match venues on daily basis to identify players to be groomed for the various national teams or for clubs abroad.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana O. Umana, had declared the tournament open on Monday, with praises for the organisers, the Grassroots Sports Federation of Nigeria (GRASOF), for its initiative in putting the event together.

Umana, who was represented by Matthew Pukuma James, stated that the tournament would go a long way in uniting the Niger Delta region, which is in line with the cardinal policy of establishing the interventionist agency.

The Minister called for collective support for the tournament to succeed, just as he urged the participating teams to put up their best performance, as well as ensure fair play at all times to key into the mantra of the competition, which is to promote peace across the region.

“I would like to first and foremost, thank Delta State for allowing a conducive atmosphere to host this special event in a period of National insecurity and economic challenge. This good gesture is indeed, worthy of commendation.

“I would also like to commend the organisers, Grassroots Sports Federation, for this laudable initiative, which not only promotes peace in the Niger Delta Region, but also provides an opportunity for young and talented lads to showcase their talents to the world.

“I am particularly delighted to inform you that, this initiative is in line with the mandate of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in the promotion of Peace and Security as well as developing the human capital in the Niger Delta Region,” Umana stated.

The tournament, which will end on Sunday, is featuring teams including Delta United FC, New Evangel FC of Bayelsa, Diamond Stars of Cross River, Progress FC of Rivers, Excellent FC of Edo, Donastars FC of Abia, El-Godz FC of Abia, and Ine Stars FC of Edo State.