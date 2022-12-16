British-Nigerian CEO Takes Home 2nd Property Award in 12 Months

Mary Nnah

From restaurant floor to real estate, defying all stereotypical norms, winning two key industry property awards within the space of twelve months, CEO of Rehoboth Property International (RPI), Sanmi Adegoke, continues to live up to his ‘legacy trailblazer’ reputation. He was also recently awarded, “Property Developer of the Year” at the prestigious Property Investor Awards 10th-anniversary event, which took place in Mayfair recently at the Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, London.

Despite being in the middle of a global economic downturn, the highly coveted award marked the end of another successful year for the property entrepreneur, who saw a 100% increase in his workforce this year. The award-winning deal consisted of the transformation and repurposing of a derelict former police station into the first co-working, private offices and community legacy hub in Dartford.

Since the incorporation of RPI, the young CEO continues to unapologetically break down stereotypical barriers, whilst paving a way for communities that in times past would typically not have had the access to the knowledge or finances to get onto the property ladder. As a previous employee of McDonalds, Sanmi demonstrates that where you start in your career should not be a preventative factor when it comes to owning and investing in real estate.

“Winning the award is more than just a personal achievement, the win represents a win for all those who come from minority backgrounds and unconventional career paths who currently aspire to one day transform their lives through property ownership. The key is never to focus on your current circumstances, from growing up in Lagos and working at McDonalds, I always reminded myself – If you believe in yourself, you can succeed. All things are possible.” Sanmi Adegoke, Rehoboth Property International.

Specialising in acquisition, investment, and development, RPI has to date sourced and acquired more than £300,000,000 worth of properties.