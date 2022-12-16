PWB, Stakeholders Proffer Solutions to Disruptions in Talent Market

Uzoma Mba

The disruptions in Talent markets, including ‘Japa’ syndrome and many other dynamics, is impacting Banking and other sectors of the Nigerian economy, and remains a cause for concern, with impact in the short and long run.

The Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB) is gathering experts from across sectors of the economy, to address the challenges, in a Symposium with a view to finding lasting solutions.

The Chairman, APWB, Funke Feyisitan Ladimeji disclosed this at a news conference in Lagos, to herald the Symposium on Monday, where the issue will be thoroughly discussed and solutioned by experts.

Ladimeji, who was represented by the 1st Vice Chairperson, Kemi Ibiwoye said the Association was prepared to collaborate with stakeholders to explore solutions to the challenge.

Themed: “Evolution of Leadership in the ‘NOW’ of work,” the Symposium was held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 5pm at Oriental Hotel.

Ladimeji said, “We continue to experience a myriad of changes in Talent market dynamics – locally and globally. The result is that, at home, in Nigeria, we are seeing an increasing, indeed, escalating trend, of disruptions in our talent market – resignations in banking and other sectors, escalating trend of migrations, multi-jobbing, dollarisation of talent market, imperative/non-negotiability of 100% remote working, new and varying demands for better work life balance, demands for mental health support, escalating cost of talent, a reassessment of individual priorities, an increasing trend of employee value-based approach to employment, erosion of employee loyalty and more.

“Employers have been grappling with these disruptions for a few years now, but the trend of these dynamics, if anything, appears to be getting more protracted.”

To address the trend, Ladimeji, who stated that APWB believes in partnerships and collaborations to touch lives, opined that APWB has decided to bring Industry stakeholders together in a Symposium with the “aim to rub minds on the topic, to share perspectives, to enhance our common understanding, to explore solutions which may be working and leverage those, and to evolve additional solutions.”he added, “Experts who would provide broader and deeper insights into the issues as well as discuss solutions (what has worked and what has not) and explore and recommend other solutions – for sustainable and positive impact, as we navigate the Talent Market disruptions.”

The Association of Professional Women Bankers is the female wing of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the umbrella body for the Banking community in Nigeria.

Kehinde Omolojobi, ex-officio, APWB said, “There is a lacuna in leadership and the lacuna we are expecting the symposium to address is about dynamism about leadership of now. We have seen a lot of talents moving across industries, across borders even outside Nigeria and across continents.

“And what we want to demonstrate to you from the symposium is the dynamism around leadership that would ensure that talents are retained. Another thing about talent and human capital right now is that it is not normal again. And so, there is a way you lead in the now, to ensure your organisation meets its objectives and the human capital is retained.

“She stressed that APWB will bring up world seasoned professionals cutting across different age brackets and different sectors of the economy to address the peculiarities around evolving leadership.