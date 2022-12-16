  • Friday, 16th December, 2022

NYSC Tasks Corps Members’ Employers on Security, Welfare for Optimum Productivity

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged employers to ensure the safety and improved corps members’ welfare in order to stimulate higher productivity.

The Coordinator of NYSC in Sokoto State, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba, made the call at the ‘2022 Corps Employers’ workshop yesterday in Sokoto.

At the workshop with the theme: ‘Achieving improved productivity of corps members through enhanced welfare and security during the service’, Nakamba said the safety and enhanced welfare of corps members would make them to give their best.

He lamented the increase in rejection of corps members, aiding them to stage-manage their own rejection, underutilising them and delay in issuance of monthly clearance to deserving corps members, which he said are challenges facing the scheme.

Nakamba noted that some lapses experienced also included delay in requesting/not request at all for the services of corps members and expecting them to be posted.

The state coordinator added that abscondment of corps members, ill treatment at workplaces, lack of support for corps members’ Community Development Service projects and lack of accommodation were among the hitches

being experienced also.

He explained that the corps employers’ workshop served as an avenue for cross fertilisation of ideas on the improvement of NYSC operations, especially through the provision of enabling environment for corps members to render qualitative and efficient services.

Nakamba stressed that NYSC remained committed to fulfilling its objectives, as much have been achieved because the scheme had been veritable tool for promoting national unity and accelerated socio-economic development of the country.

 “Since the inception of the scheme, the NYSC Management/Corps Employers’ Forum has enabled both parties, who are critical managers of corps members, to continually enhance the capacity for their effective engagement,” the coordinator said.

According to him, stakeholders should

always consider the position of  the young men and women on national service as change agents and key contributors to the development of the country.

