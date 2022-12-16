Man City, Others to Receive World Cup Compensation Payments from FIFA    

Manchester City stand to receive around £4.5million from FIFA – more than any other club – in compensation for their players being away at the World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA will distribute a record £169m under its Club Benefits Programme, which is based on giving $10,000 (£8,120) for each day each player is at the tournament – including the week-long official preparation period beforehand.

The Premier League champions had a total of 16 players represent nine different countries in Qatar, with Argentina’s Julian Alvarez getting the furthest as they prepare to play France in Sunday’s final.

Other City players including Jack Grealish, Ederson and Bernardo Silva enjoyed runs to the quarter-finals, boosting the money the club will receive.

It was gathered that City will receive about £4.5m under FIFA’s scheme, more than the £3.32m Barcelona will receive despite having 17 players at the World Cup.

That’s mainly because eight of the Barcelona players were in the Spain squad dumped out by Morocco at the last-16 stage.

Manchester United, who will see defenders Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez face off in Sunday’s final, stand to gain £2.92m from their 13 players in Qatar.

Chelsea (12 players) are expected to receive £2.46m, Tottenham (11 players) £2.32m and Arsenal (10 players) £2.1m.

For each player whose country reaches the group stages, clubs can apply to FIFA to be paid £146,000, rising to £178,000 for the last-16, £227,000 for the quarter-finals, £260,000 for the semi-finals and £300,000 for the final.

It doesn’t matter how often a player features during the tournament but the final amount may be affected if a player hasn’t been with a club for more than two years, meaning it may need to be split with their former employer.

Sportsmail revealed before the World Cup that FIFA had provided its biggest pot yet for the Club Benefits Programme, equating to a record $10,000 per player per day.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Barcelona were among the highest earners at Russia 2018, when FIFA distributed £157m. Man City made £3.78m four years ago.

FIFA established the scheme ahead of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa in recognition of clubs releasing their players for the tournament.

From a total of $40m in 2010, the amount made available rose to $70m at Brazil 2014 and then almost trebled to $209m in 2018.