Major League DJz, Omah Lay, Bnxn, 9ice, Others Headline Nigeria’s First Global Music Festival

When Omah Lay, Made Kuti, Bnxn, 9ice and a host of other artists converge on Lagos for the Vertical Rave Festival on December 17, they will be setting a milestone in the annals of music and lifestyle history in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The Chief Executive Officer of Vertical Rave Limited, Yinka Ash, organisers of the festival stated that first-ever Global Music Festival to be held in Nigeria will bring together “the largest group of inspiring international artists, creators, innovators and performers ever seen in Lagos at one time.”

This group also consists of some of the continent’s hottest artists such as Lojay, Ruger, Victony, and Young Jonn.

Billed for December 17 at the Box Mall Beach, the Vertical Rave Festival will spotlight the African tune for 24 hours, treating its audience to a musical spree, acoustic performances and back-to-back live music while also giving emerging African music acts a shot at a global audience.

Tickets to the festival, organised by Vertical Rave Limited, are already on sale at www.verticalrave.com.

The mission is to “export African content and reintroduce the world to a new Africa through music,” Ash, who is also the founder and creative director of Ashluxe and Ashluxury, the official retailer for over 50 top luxury brands worldwide, said.

He said: “We feel blessed to have the opportunity to bring together such an eclectic program of performing artists and play a part in further boosting the confidence in our industry.”

According to the COO of Vertical Rave Limited, Temilayo Osude, “While African music is already spreading across the globe, only a small fraction of the amazing selection we have gets spotlighted.

“We are at the point where we are only exporting our music. The west packages that and sells us the experience. What Vertical Rave is, is a truly authentic telling of our musical heritage. Plus, it’s a platform for lesser-known artists to shine and possibly break commercial boundaries.”

Osude, an entertainment lawyer with about a decade’s experience in commercial law and statutory compliance, further underscored the need for Africa to create her table so that her musical talents can enjoy more equity on the global scale.

“When we create our own table, we don’t have to be a token anything or have our artists compete for a spot based on a disproportionate quota system. Everyone gets an opportunity to shine in the most honest way. Vertical Rave is going to be that table. First as a festival, and then through other channels in the works”.

The organisers added that the concept behind Vertical Rave is simple: to create a platform for Nigerian and African artists to celebrate their culture and music authentically without conforming to other people’s standards.

The first day-long festival in Nigeria will be live at the picturesque beaches of Oniru (Box Mall Beach), where there will be rooftop restaurants, VVIP lounges, scores of street food vendors, a festival pool club and an inflatable park to keep attendees fully occupied and stimulated for their entire festival experience.

Attendees can also look forward to unlimited fun with various festival activities, including exciting board and group games, beach soccer, skateboarding, fireworks, dance-offs, parties, giveaways, pop-up sales with Lagos’s finest vendors, luxurious festival merch and much more.

With the potpourri of live pristine sound from festival headliners, world-class lighting, immersive multi-sensory experiences, and exotic cuisine that would be on display, the Vertical Rave provides an excellent opportunity to unwind, engage and end the year on a high note, contributing to an unforgettable experience. And with what organisers have put in so far, it promises to be the go-to destination for the Christmas and Detty December activities.

With the enviable credentials of the brains behind this festival, fans can rest assured that they’re in for an unforgettable experience.