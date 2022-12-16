Leader of Gang Terrorising Edo Cocoa Farmers Nabbed by Police in Delta





Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The ringleader of a criminal gang that has reportedly been terrorising cocoa farmers in Gbelebu community located on the fringes of Okomu Palm Plantation in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State has been arrested by police operatives in Delta State.

The suspect, identified as Joshua Owiekan, was said to have been arrested on the Sapele-Warri road along with one of his accomplices.

Some illegal arms were allegedly recovered from the suspects when the police conducted a search on the vehicle the kingpin was driving.

Owiekan was said to be on the wanted to list of the Edo State Police Command for some time before his arrest about three days ago.

A reliable source told THISDAY in Asaba, Delta State that: “Security operatives in Edo State have been on the trail of the suspect for various crimes, including banditry, kidnapping, robbery and extortion of farmers at Gbelebu, an Ijaw community as well as neighbouring Marindoti settlement with many Yoruba people.”

However, the said Marindoti community, comprising Eto, Baba Dele, and Dipe camps, had earlier petitioned the Department of State Security (DSS) of the Edo State Police Command over the threats made to them by a 20-man gang allegedly led by Owiekan, who was said to have fled Yenagoa in Bayelsa State and Port Harcourt in Rivers State to take refuge in Gbelebu, Edo State.

However, the petition dated November 3, 2022, and signed by Oluwafemi Esan, the people alleged that peace had eluded them since the suspect relocated to Gbelebu .

The petitioners wrote in part about the incessant attacks on their otherwise peaceful communities, saying: “Since arriving in Gbelebu community sometimes ago in company of others numbering about 20 and armed with six assaults riffles, our communities know no peace with their criminal activities.

“They randomly invade the camps of cocoa farmers at will with demands for money in millions of naira from farmers who can barely feed their families.

“For failing to give them money, head farmers’ wives were kidnapped on such invasion which have been severally carried out by the notorious armed gang who report says fled Yenagoa and Port Harcourt to take refuge at Gbelebu village where they are currently on the jugular of everyone.

“They killed a farmer, called ‘Alausa’ sometime last year over his refusal to give them money and also on the allegation that he was obstructing their criminal enterprise in the area. A head farmer’s wife was kidnapped and held hostage for over three weeks, and until ransom was paid she was not released.”

Nonetheless, the petitioners further demanded justice for the killing of their kinsman and for the several robbery operations targeted at cocoa farmers as well as the dehumanisation of women who were taken hostage.

The Delta State Police Command spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest last Wednesday, said the kingpin was in police custody. “Yes, we have him in our custody,” he said.

Edafe further explained that: “He was coming from Bayelsa State and was arrested during a stop-and-search on the Warri-Sapele road with two locally made pistols recovered from his vehicle.”