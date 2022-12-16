Investment One Educates Nigerians on Investment, Savings Culture

As the yuletide season beckons and Nigerians are making plans to spend, Investment One Financial Services Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading financial services company, has called for caution, warning that considerations must be made to invest for the rainy days.

Speaking on the online investors’ forum scheduled to hold on 17th of December, 2022 by 11 am, Oluchi Amorha, the moderator of the event, said it is one of the ways Investment One gives back to the public.

“A crucial aspect of our business is to enlighten Nigerians on how to make their financial life better through investment education,” she disclosed.

Explaining the rationale behind the meeting, she said: “It’s the festive season and there will be loads of temptation to spend your money like there’s no tomorrow. But just before you splurge during the festivities, ask yourself, would this money be of better use elsewhere? Would it help me survive the 51 dry days of January with school fees and house rents looming large? Would it be a great addition to my savings and investments? Would it help me avoid sapa in the future?”