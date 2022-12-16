Ifeoma Nwuke’s Soothing Waters For the Anxious Minds

Mary Nnah

At certain moments in one’s life, one goes through some kind of challenges and then looks out for answers about the circumstances surrounding their life. Spending just a few quiet moments with God could be the only answer they needed. This is exactly what Ifeoma Nwuke portrays in her recently launched book, “Soothing Waters: God’s Word As Nourishment For The Soul”.

‘Soothing Waters”, aims to inspire everyone with profound words of wisdom and knowledge gathered from the Bible through Nwuke’s daily profound longing spent in peaceful moments with the Lord.

“Soothing Water”, was informed by many prolonged moments spent with God. I began to feel that it was not enough to just enjoy these moments alone. I longed to be able to share with others the experiences and encounters that I have had and I felt the way it had soothed my soul, it will be so soothing also for other people to be partakers and so, I decided to put those in records and it turned out to be a book”, she told journalists during the official launch of the book in Lekki, Lagos

Speaking about her experiences and encounters, she said, “I call it, “A gist with my father”.

“Sometimes we think that God is out there in the sky but He is really like very close and ready to engage and communicate with us if we open up our hearts to Him. And with those profound information and knowledge, I started engaging God and I said, “Okay if you are here talk to me.” And with those conversations sometimes funny and sometimes very serious; others times subtle and sometimes quiet and over a while, I began to share those memories and put them together into a book”, she said further.

It took Nwuke over a year of daily recollections, reflections, notes and gist, which took a few minutes and sometimes hours as she took notes of every encounter she had in those moments of sober reflections.

‘As I write, that opening, awakening, awareness and the feelings of that presence became more real for me – just like when you have a conversation with a friend, that is what it is all about. And I feel putting that in a book form will help others that want to have that intimate relationship but are finding it difficult and thinking that it is something up there in the sky. I wanted them to know that it is something that you can develop if you continue with the daily work of having daily engagement through which you will have that profound information that you are looking for and I feel that there is nothing you are searching for that you won’t get an answer to.”, she said further.

Nwuke who revealed that “Soothing Waters” is her maiden book as an author recalled: “As a child, I am just one of those that love to tell stories and recount my moments.”

An interior designer and a gift consultant by profession, Nwuke’s confessed that those special moments she puts her thoughts and experiences in writing were like set time for her in the day and those were the periods she used in penning them down and this she said, didn’t’ disrupt her daily activities nor to-do lists, adding: “I had already known that this was my priority and that is what it is.

She is planning for another book soon as she exclaimed: Definitely! I am planning for my next book. And it is not too far from here.”