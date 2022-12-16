  • Friday, 16th December, 2022

Haaj Silver Speaks About the Improved Customer Services of Digitizer

Life & Style | 21 hours ago

One of the leading social media marketing and tech-oriented companies, Digitizers, said at the weekend that the company would continue to put the clients first.

Recall that the company has been responsible for providing different services ranging from brand development, business and entertainment consultancy, music distribution and promotion, website design for top notch entertainers and business owners.

Meanwhile, in a statement made available to the press at the weekend, through its founder, Ajani Hazan Babatunde, the company noted that more devices are being created for customers to enjoy their services.

“It is pertinent for us at Digitizers to always consider our esteemed clients first in whatever we do. Therefore, we are working endlessly to create more avenues for them to enjoy our services.

“For now, as part of the improved strategies, we are offering a 247 customer care service while other strategic improvements will be launched soon,” the statement read.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.