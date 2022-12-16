Haaj Silver Speaks About the Improved Customer Services of Digitizer

One of the leading social media marketing and tech-oriented companies, Digitizers, said at the weekend that the company would continue to put the clients first.

Recall that the company has been responsible for providing different services ranging from brand development, business and entertainment consultancy, music distribution and promotion, website design for top notch entertainers and business owners.

Meanwhile, in a statement made available to the press at the weekend, through its founder, Ajani Hazan Babatunde, the company noted that more devices are being created for customers to enjoy their services.

“It is pertinent for us at Digitizers to always consider our esteemed clients first in whatever we do. Therefore, we are working endlessly to create more avenues for them to enjoy our services.

“For now, as part of the improved strategies, we are offering a 247 customer care service while other strategic improvements will be launched soon,” the statement read.