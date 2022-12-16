Gold Ezennaya Emerges Face of Zikel International 2022 

After a tight contest to crown the new face of Zikel International 2022, Gold Ezennaya beat about 20 other contestants to emerge winner of the coveted contest held recently at Terra Kulture Lagos.

A leading cosmetic brand, Zikel Cosmetics International used the contest to encourage aspiring models to achieve their dream.

“It is about changing the narrative by engaging young girls to be self-reliant, while also erasing the negative perception about pageantry,” said the CEO of Zikel Cosmetics, Mr. Kelvin Ezike.

The girls were selected based on their looks, intelligence, confidence and charisma. Apart from becoming the brand ambassador, the new queen Ezennaya went home with many prizes including a brand new car, a luxury trip to Dubai, and one year supply of Zikel cosmetics among others.

Additionally, the top 10 finalists were rewarded with different portfolios such as Face of Zikel Tourism, and Universe among others. They were also named ambassadors for the brand in the coming year.

This year’s event also recognised and awarded some personalities including Nollywood actress Linda Osifo, Kingsley Okonkwo aka Kcee; and designer, Trish O.